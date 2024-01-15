Youngsters in Coningsby are a step closer to a life-changing experience thanks to the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions.

Coningsby’s youth club, known as DIVSS (Diverse Innovative Varied Safe Space) has been awarded £5,000 from the Co-op’s Community Champions Scheme, which volunteers hope to use to be able to put the youngsters through the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and open up many opportunities for their futures.

The youth club was set up by now-Coningbsy Town Council chairman Amanda Bowen after it was commented upon that there was little for youngsters living in Coningsby to do in the evening, and consequently antisocial behaviour had increased.

With the backing of the town council, Amanda and a number of volunteers launched the youth club DIVSS as a safe space for youngsters aged 11 to 19 to meet on a Friday night, with a range of activities including pool and table football, games, and more, as well as the use of the Allan Barker Football Field, and now more than 40 youngsters use the club on average each week.

“It’s really taken off and we’re really lucky that we’ve had so much support and everyone has been so positive,” Amanda said.

The Co-op then took on DIVSS as their beneficiaries of their Community Champions Scheme and through a variety of fundraisers, raised more than £5,000 for the group.

"It's a life changing amount of money for us,” Amanda said, “We’ve now got enough for a concrete ping pong table which can be used by everyone using the Allan Barker field, and even better is that we can now afford to do the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and pay for the equipment we need without it costing the children anything.

"This will really be life-changing as I know what opportunities the D of E scheme can provide for youngsters. The Co-op have been amazing and we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

DIVSS are in need of adult volunteers to help run the sessions, and as many of their youngsters enjoy music, are also looking for local musicians and singers to help them possibly set up a band.