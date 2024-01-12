Life changing weight loss for mum Laura

A Market Rasen mum of young triplets has transformed her life by shedding more than six stone in weight.

Laura Thornley had been on and off diets since she was 15, rarely sticking to them and gradually getting bigger and losing fitness over the years.

However, after years of trying for a baby, in 2020 she was blessed with three babies all at once and decided things had to change.

Laura said: “I didn't want to be that mum that stands on the side because I was too big to go on rides, too unfit to go on the softplay or just too anxious of what people would think, missing out on this precious time with my children, plus I didn't want them growing up with my bad habits.

"Once the trio were a little bit older and a little bit more independent and I was getting back to a 'normal' life again, it was time to give me a little focus.”

Laura joined the Slimming World group run by Michelle Edmunds in the town’s Salvation Army Centre and while no stranger to such groups, Laura had previously gone along with friends, but this time she was on her own.

She said: “I was nervous, but the people at the group are just the nicest people and really make you feel welcome. The shocker is that going on my own actually really helped me, because it meant I was forced to join in with other people more and in doing so I have become a real part of the group, so much so I am part of the social team and really love being a part of everyone’s journey.”

One year on, Laura has lost more than six stone in weight and was voted ‘Woman of the Year’ by her fellow group members.

Laura said: “I wish I had done this years ago. The difference I have experienced has been unreal. Slimming world has given me my life back; I feel like the old me again, I feel less anxious and much more confident, which means I just get stuck in and enjoy my life.

“There are weeks that I gain weight, socialising and enjoying myself, but that's life; the important thing is that I accept the gain and start a new week with the help and support of my group. “I haven't finished my journey yet and it's true what they say ‘it isn't a diet, it’s a lifestyle change’ and for the first time in my life I really believe that."