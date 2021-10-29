Life-saving team launches £2,500 crowdfunding appeal

The CFR team works with East Midlands Ambulance Service

Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team (L-CAT) thrives on helping the community.

There is a very capable 4x4 team that assists the emergency services and communities - which has been used by many in snowy conditions.

There is also a search and rescue team that is currently being built up to a professional standard, which assists the police in searching for missing persons.

L-CAT also runs an entirely voluntary CFR scheme to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service by responding to 999 calls. The CFR team responds to 999 callouts and is trained by EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service) and also works with them and it is for this service that funds are needed.

L-CAT spokesman Harry Felstead-Solley said: “Our team is made up of volunteers who complete regular training and give up their own time to ease pressures on our ambulance service and save lives for free across Lincolnshire!

“Getting CFRs on the road with training, kit, insurance and uniform can amount to thousands of pounds for the charity.

“A basic defibrillator can cost upwards of £1,000 per unit alone, and with plans to continue our reach across Lincolnshire, we need your help and support to make this possible.

“If you can, please donate and help us save lives and assist our ambulance service.”

L-CAT is looking to raise £2,500 and that money will be donated to Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team of which 85 per cent of the final amount will be used in the CFR team for improvement and expansion and 15 per cent for assisting with costs of keeping their volunteers on the road.