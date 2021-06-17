Lifesavers! But do you know where they are in Market Rasen?

Football fans were left in shock on Saturday night when Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during his country’s European Championship fixture with Finland.

With his life apparently in the balance, heroic emergency response team members performed CPR on the midfielder.

The former Tottenham player is recovering in hospital and yesterday Tweeted ‘I am fine’.

Closer to home, as reported earlier this month, Rasen mail columnist Peter Thompson suffered a heart attack while in Market Rasen

It is understood CPR was used to keep him alive while waiting for the ambulance, but he sadly died a week later.

Speaking to his wife Gwen, she was keen to encourage people to know where defibrillators are allocated.

Market Rasen is relatively well served with community Automated External Defibrillators (AED), which can be used in an emergency.

These are located at:

• Festival Hall, Caistor Road

• Market Rasen Football & Cricket Club, Gallamore Lane

• Post Office/Co-opt, John Street

• Masonic Hall, Jameson Bridge Street

• Peter Rhodes, Oxford Street

• Market Rasen COE Primary School, Mill Road

• De Aston School, Willingham Road

• Bridge McFarland Solicitors, Market Place

• Market Rasen Golf Club Course, Legsby Road

• Market Rasen Bowls Club, Jameson Bridge Street

• Market Rasen Racecourse, Legsby Road

• Railway Station, off Chapel Street

• Police Station/Fire Station, Linwood Road

• Fletcher Court, Mill Road

• Tesco, Linwood Road

• De Aston Field, Willingham Road.

• Ambulance Station, Gallamore Lane.

However, some of the AED’s are not available outside ‘working’ hours.

Walking along Market Rasen’s Queen Street, it is clear there are no AEDs immediately accessible - and minutes can make all the difference to a person’s recovery.

Do any of the Queen Street businesses have a defibrillator on site?

If they do, would some sort of window sticker showing its location be of benefit?

What do our readers think?

Let us know by emailing [email protected]

AED at Market Rasen Post Office - opposite the Co-op

On the council office wall next to the Festival Hall in Caistor Road

The Masonic Hall in Jameson Bridge Street

The old phone box in front of De Aston Field on Willingham Road