Light Up a Life and TreeCycle Scheme return in December at St Barnabas
Light Up a Life
This Christmas, we invite you to dedicate a light in memory of someone special. Your loved one’s light will join thousands of others on our beautiful Tree of Life, which stands proudly outside Lincoln Cathedral. The Tree of Life will be illuminated from the 21st of November and continue to shine brightly over the festive period.
If you’d like to dedicate your light in memory of someone, please complete our online form www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/light-up-a-life
Everyone that signs up to Light Up A Life will receive a handwritten card in memory of their loved one, along with a tree decoration to hang proudly on your Christmas tree.
Please know that Light Up A Life is for everyone who has experienced loss, not just those who have been affected by hospice care.
Recycle your Christmas tree with St Barnabas
Each year we offer the community to have their real Christmas tree collected after the festive period, which means you don’t need to make a trip to the tip or spend time vacuuming needles out of your car!
Please look out for the registration page which will be going live on our St Barnabas website from Friday 24th November. There is no set price for collecting the tree, but we do have suggested donation amounts. This amount is reflective of how much it costs to care for our patients, so not only are you doing your bit for the environment, but also helping to pay for a patient in their own home or in one of our Specialist Inpatient Units.
- Registrations for Tree-cycle will stay open until Wednesday 3rd January 2024.
- The team of elves will be collecting trees between Saturday 6th January until Wednesday 10th January 2024.
If you have already signed up, please keep an eye out on our socials and e-mails for further details of when we will be collecting trees in your area.
A New Challenge for 2024
Thinking about a new challenge for the new year? Why not challenge with St Barnabas.
Sponsored challenges are a great way to get fit, test your stamina or bravery, and support local hospice care. Get in touch with the St Barnabas Fundraising Team to explore ideas [email protected]