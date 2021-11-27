Light up Christmas switch-on event in Skegness cancelled due to Storm Arwen - but Chico and Jake Wood still at the Hive

Light Up Christmas has been postponed until Sunday, November 28, at 6pm.

However, celebrities Chico and EastEnders star Jake Wood will still be appearing in the building tonight

The difficult decision to cancel the switch-on of the lights on the Hive Christmas tree was made as the impact of Storm Arwen worsened during the day.

The switch-on will now take place tomorrow (Sunday) at 6pm to coincide with the Skegness Christmas Market in Lumley Road, which is taking place during the day. There will be some entertainment but this is to be confirmed.

A statement from the Hive on social media said: "We held off as long as we could but due to storm Arwen, we have no choice but to move our Light Up Christmas event to tomorrow evening for safety reasons.