Following the enormous success of last year, a ‘wanderfully illuminating’ event is set to return for 2022.

The Joseph Banks Centre’s Window Wanderland from 2021’s event

Horncastle was the first town in Lincolnshire to take part in Window Wanderland last year, with more than 100 homes, shops and groups taking part in 2021.

And now organiser Dr Ian Marshman is bringing the event back for this Christmas, which sees windows of residents’ homes, businesses, schools, shops or garden transform the town’s streets into a magical outdoor gallery.

Your display could be as simple as a candle, book or fairy-lights in a window, or you could stage an entire performance in your front window, or project a design outside – anything goes… as long as it’s family-friendly.

Pictured is the Joseph Banks Centre’s Window Wanderland from 2021’s event, which pays homage to the town’s historic horse fair.

Then the event will run for four nights from Thursday to Sunday December 8 to 11, where the designs will be lit up to illuminate the town from 5.30pm to 9pm.

Taking part is free, and everyone is welcome.

To get involved, simply sign up via the website at https://www.windowwanderland.com/make/maker-signup/?event_id=37579 and click on ‘Take part in this event’ to add your location to the map.

You’ll get a ‘Welcome Pack’ when you sign in and access to lots of inspiration for window designs.

If you want to be included on Horncastle’s Wanderland printed map, you must sign up by Wednesday November 30, but you can still sign up to be on the online map after this date.

Perkins Newsagents in the Market Place and Horncastle Hobby House on North Street both have plenty of stock of coloured tissue and tracing paper, ideal for decorating your window.