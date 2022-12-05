Lighting up this festive season to help keep the air ambulance flying

A North Kelsey Moor couple are once again lighting up to delight all ages this festive season

Part of a previous year's display at the Owmby Lane home of Keith and Linda Tyler

Keith and Linda Tyler have created one of the largest Christmas lights display in northern Lincolnshire in the garden of their Owmby Lane home.

Each year additional items are included to enhance this huge seasonal exhibit, which last year raised more than £2,797 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

This year’s display includes 62 lit-up reindeer, 32 penguins, 24 snowmen, 34 acrylic mushroom sets, 10 Christmas trees, many characters such as birds, squirrels, polar bears, and much more. All of which can be viewed from the lane outside.

Keith, 76, began the installation in early October, as it now takes seven weeks to construct. However, he admits it wouldn’t all be possible without a considerable contribution from wife Linda, who prepares the garden in advance, and once the individual items are brought out from storage, she repairs and re-lights any that are in need of attention. Her own version of the TV programme `The Repair Shop’.

He said: “It creates a lot of work, but to hear the children squealing with delight as they run along the length of the display, definitely makes it worth the effort.

"People travel from far and wide to see it each year, and with all the problems of the current economic difficulties, it is hoped it will help to put smiles back on their faces as they gaze in wonder at this incredible display.”

The whole display is powered from a renewable energy source, so no carbon footprint.

The lights are on every evening from 5pm until 9pm, and will continue through the Christmas period finishing on January 1.

Keith added: “Please come and enjoy the show, but don’t come too early, as the display lights up in zones to avoid any power surges, but all of the timers are on by 5pm.

"There is a donation box on the gate, (including a QR Code), and your support will be most welcomed by the Air Ambulance.

