Lights, music, fun - the Wonder Circus is back in Skegness

Wonder Circus/Circus of Wonders opened last week to a packed audience with a Big Top Rock Circus show.

Among the VIP guests was the Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes who said: “The performance was nothing short of spectacular!

"It was a perfect mix of energy, talent and rock anthems – an unforgettable evening in Skegness under the big top.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the incredible performers, the backstage crew, and everyone who brought this dazzling show to life.

"You had the crowd cheering and clapping from start to finish!”

The Wonder Circus is run by Carolyn Roberts, who is also an equestrian performer who was also in the spotlight on opening night.

Carolyn Roberts has been involved in the circus for a long time and owns the Big Top, which has also hosted an annual charity event called Skegness Big Night Out.

he circus features a variety of acts, including jugglers, trapeze artists, and equestrian performances.

In recent years, the circus has also incorporated new acts, such as mini poodles performing tricks.

For the 2021 season, the circus focused on British acts, with the exception of their award-winning Italian clowns.

Carolyn Roberts emphasizes that the circus aims to provide families with live entertainment and a taste of what the circus is all about.

If you missed the Big Top Rock Circus show there will be more chances to see it until the end of the run on August 31.

You’ll find the Big Top on Burgh Road in Skegness. Opening times are:

Monday No Show Box Office Closed

Tuesday 7pm All Seats £8.00

Wednesday 3pm & 7pm All Seats £8.00

Thursday 7pm All Seats £8.00

Friday 3pm & 7pm Kids Go Free! (1 per adult)

Saturday 3pm & 7pm All Seats £8.00

Sunday 3pm & 7pm All Seats £8.00

1 . Wonder Circus/Circus of Wonders Equestrian trainer and circus owner Carolyn Roberts put her horses through their paces in this popular act. Photo: Barry Roberts

2 . Wonder Circus/Circus of Wonders VIP guests with a circus clown outside the Bog Top before the show. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Wonder Circus/Circus of Wonders VIP guests and performers in the Big Top. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Wonder Circus/Circus of Wonders He's behind you - some clowning around with the audience. Photo: Barry Robinson