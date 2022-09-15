Lincoln Castle to screen Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Lincolnshire County Council said the changes would allow staff to pay their respects to Her Majesty as the county joins the nationwide mourning on September 19.

The funeral will begin at 11am.

“The grounds of Lincoln Castle will remain open and a large screen will be displaying the funeral for those wishing to pay their respects alongside other members of their community,” said a spokesperson.

However, they added that the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta vault at Lincoln Castle will remain closed.

Lincoln Cathedral also confirmed it will be hosting a screen in its nave for mourners to watch the funeral on.

The following county council services will be closed or not operating on Monday:

Council offices and the council’s customer service centre (emergency out-of-hours lines will remain open) CallConnect and ConnectBus on demand bus services, and the transport helpline (please check with other operators for changes to their services) Children’s centres Day centres Household Waste Recycling Centres (please check with your district council for any changes to bin collections) Libraries and community hub libraries The Collection Museum, Usher Gallery, Museum of Lincolnshire Life, Lincolnshire Archives and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre

The registration service will operate usual bank holiday service with emergency provision for deaths only.