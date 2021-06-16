Lincoln Cathedral’s new cafe and shop to open this month

Set in the historic Old Deanery, and overlooking the newly landscaped Dean’s Green, the cafe has a new menu, from light lunches to indulgent cream teas
The shop now has a contemporary new space in the visitor centre, with a boutique look and entrance direct from the Dean’s Green.
Several new product lines will be unveiled on launch day, including unique Lincoln Cathedral-branded beers from Ferry Ales Brewery and a bespoke range from Sophie Allport, created exclusively for the cathedral.
Will Harrison, chapter clerk at Lincoln Cathedral, said the opening of the shop and café was the culmination of many years’ work and a cause for much needed celebration after a turbulent 18 months.
He said: “At a time when people are once again able to socialise with friends and family, we are delighted to be sharing new spaces where everyone can enjoy spending time together.
“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors, whether they are old friends and regular visitors, or if this is their first time though the doors.”
Both the cafe and shop will open at 9.30am on Monday June 28 and following that the café will open daily from 9am to 5pm and the shop 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays..