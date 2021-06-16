Lincoln Cathedral’s new cafe and shop to open this month

Lincoln cathedral's new cafe and shop opens on June 28 Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincoln Cathedral EMN-211006-162924001

Set in the historic Old Deanery, and overlooking the newly landscaped Dean’s Green, the cafe has a new menu, from light lunches to indulgent cream teas

The shop now has a contemporary new space in the visitor centre, with a boutique look and entrance direct from the Dean’s Green.

Several new product lines will be unveiled on launch day, including unique Lincoln Cathedral-branded beers from Ferry Ales Brewery and a bespoke range from Sophie Allport, created exclusively for the cathedral.

Will Harrison, chapter clerk at Lincoln Cathedral, said the opening of the shop and café was the culmination of many years’ work and a cause for much needed celebration after a turbulent 18 months.

He said: “At a time when people are once again able to socialise with friends and family, we are delighted to be sharing new spaces where everyone can enjoy spending time together.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors, whether they are old friends and regular visitors, or if this is their first time though the doors.”