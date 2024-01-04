Lincoln City Foundation get care home residents moving thanks to Sport England’s Together Fund.

Care homes across the UK house many of our country’s vulnerable adults and during the pandemic, and just like the rest of us, they shut their doors to protect their residents. As the world has started to reopen, care homes have had to adapt and reintroduce some of the valuable support they receive from external organisations for their residents and getting active is one of them.

The Lincoln City Foundation, a registered charity based in Lincoln dedicated to creating healthier, happier and inspired communities, received £4,704 funding from Sport England Together Fund, to deliver their One Extra Time Hub to care homes around the city. Their aim was to work and support six local care homes with the delivery of regular seated chair classes, and low impact multisport sessions.

Alice Carter, Head of Healthier Communities at Lincoln City Foundation says, ‘’We really value being able to support residents at Monson Care Home, which is located so close to the LNER Stadium. Alongside providing activities to help enhance residents’ health and wellbeing, it is fantastic to be able to connect them more to the football club - many have great memories of attending matches and supporting the Imps and enjoy keeping a track of the team’s progress still.”

The team have now successfully engaged with over 280 residents throughout the programme and have been delighted to see the impact firsthand. Monson Street Care Home in Lincoln has been one of the six Care Homes accessing physical activity sessions delivered by Lincoln City Foundation. Closely located to the LNER Stadium, where the Foundation is based, some of the participating care homes residents have found a new independence and confidence, that they now regularly attend football matches and other physical activity opportunities. Joanne Varey, Activities and Wellbeing Lead, Monson Care Home, says, “Thank you to the Foundation for supporting us, we enjoy our regular visits from the Foundation which provide our residents with great entertainment and a chance to spend some quality time with each other.”

The Together Fund has helped to support Lincoln City Foundation to deliver these sessions, improving the physical and mental wellness of some of the City’s vulnerable adults. The Care Home delivery will now become a chargeable service offered by the Foundation for care homes to access and all that have taken part in this so far have continued with the provision provided.

To find out more about the sessions that Lincoln City Foundation can provide, contact the team to find out more online at https://www.lincolncityfoundation.com/