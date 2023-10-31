Lincoln mental health service up for national award

A Lincoln mental health team which supports children and young people has been shortlisted for a prestigious national mental health award.

Lincoln Core CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service), a team provided by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), has been shortlisted in the prestigious Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) Awards.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists is the professional medical body responsible for supporting psychiatrists throughout their careers from training through to retirement, and in setting and raising standards of psychiatry in the United Kingdom.

The RCPsych Awards mark the highest level of achievement within psychiatry and are designed to recognise and reward excellent practice in the field of mental health.

Lincoln Core CAMHS Team

Lincoln Core CAMHS, who work with children, young people, parents and carers to assess the mental health of children and adolescents that have been identified as potentially having moderate to severe mental health needs, has been shortlisted in the ‘Psychiatric Team of the Year: Children and Adolescents’ award category.

Speaking about the team’s nomination, Dr Sami Timimi, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist within the Lincoln Core CAMHS team said: “It’s an honour to have been shortlisted for team of the year.

“Over the last year we have implemented and adopted a new way of working, which has empowered the team to each have a voice in the development of the service.

“By creating a variety of new formats for team meetings, focusing on different topics each time, we have unleashed a wave of creativity that has led to new initiatives being created to support patients.

“This has included creating a hybrid model of service delivery that incorporates both online and face to face support, parent groups, a new review system, a group programme of support and a focus on supporting discharge.

“As a result, waiting times for treatment have halved and we’re really proud to see that other Trust CAMHS teams are now replicating and implementing versions of our team model.”

Amy Butler, Head of Children and Young People Services at LPFT, added: “I am really proud of the team for being recognised for the work they are doing.

“They are really leading the way with regards to finding new ways to continue to provide the best support for children and young people.”

Five members of the team will be attending the awards ceremony, which will take place in London on Wednesday 8 November.