Lincoln residents to be celebrated in world’s largest participatory street art project

Street art project coming to Lincoln

Organised by the University of Lincoln and the City of Lincoln Council, the ‘We are Sincil Bank’ campaign aims to celebrate local stories through portraits and public art.

Globally, more than 415,000 people from 138 countries have participated in the ‘Inside Out’ street art project which aims to offer a platform for communities around the world to spark global change locally.

Photographers will be scheduling a number of visits to the area to capture local residents and showcase some of the unique voices from within the community, with final portraits going on display in July.

Michelle Walsh, Senior Lecturer in Photography at the University of Lincoln, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch this project in Lincoln as not only will it join an impressive global movement, but it will help celebrate the diverse range of stories from one of our own communities.

“Having your photo taken and exploring your neighbourhood is a really accessible activity that almost anyone can get involved with and creates a powerful display of community cohesion.”

The final portraits will be pasted on pre-identified walls and buildings and will be non-permanent. A trail map will be produced for those wishing to explore the neighbourhood and view each of the portraits on display before they naturally wear away.

Sincil Bank is quickly developing a reputation as a hub for community art projects, and the latest scheme not only adds to the current offering for the area, but gives residents the opportunity to be directly involved throughout the whole process and influence the final installation.

Paul Carrick, Neighbourhood Manager for Sincil Bank at City of Lincoln Council said: “Alongside introducing more public art into the city, ‘We are Sincil Bank’ helps to highlight the faces of those that take pride in their community and want to change perceptions of the area they live in.

“We’re hoping the final installation will include around 250 posters to be dotted throughout the area so not only are we inviting people to get involved by having their photograph taken, but to take the time this summer to explore the area and spot the portraits of their neighbours too.”

Barbara Gooding and Anne Lawson from Maze Matters community group: “It’s fantastic that more art projects are coming to the area, especially ones that the neighbourhood can get involved with.

“Over the last year we’ve stayed at home to protect our families and those around us, so it’ll be really nice to celebrate the community together and see some new faces on our walls when the final installation appears.”