Lincoln's new MP has pledged to fight for the reversal of the plans for RAF Scampton

Labour’s new Member of Parliament for Lincoln is hoping to provide an update on RAF Scampton plans “as soon as possible” as he prepares to be sworn into the House of Commons and “hit the ground running” for his constituents.

Hamish Falconer was elected as Lincoln’s MP after winning in the July 4 general election.

He fought his campaign on three key pledges of supporting people through the cost of living crisis, repairing the healthcare system and stopping the “terrible” Conservative plan at RAF Scampton.

Hamish Falconer said he is still “pinching himself” as he enters the House of Commons as Lincoln’s MP, and reaffirmed his stance to “remain focused” on the pledges that won him the seat — namely the reversal of the RAF Scampton plan.

He said: “People are frustrated by how long they’ve been left hanging over RAF Scampton, and I will work to get news out there as quickly as possible.

“I will need to unpick the nature of the deal between the Home Office and West Lindsey District Council, as well as getting the site back to its intended purposes.”

West Lindsey District Council leader Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat), confirmed the authority was writing to the new Prime Minister to call on Labour to “stick to its promise” of reversing the RAF Scampton plan, should it win the election.

Coun Young said: “As an authority a change of government presents a different challenge for us, but we will work with them to ensure the local community has a positive dialogue.

“There has been real concern from local residents about being treated unfairly over the last year, and this presents an opportunity to help with the private investment, rather than spending all our time defending our position and putting so many resources into that.

“I think there will be some real challenges for the new government, though, when the truth comes out and people realise just how much misspent money there has been here.”

While Mr Falconer does have RAF Scampton firmly in his sights, it falls just outside of his Lincoln constituency into the neighbouring Gainsborough, and freshly re-elected MP Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative) was also contacted for comment.