Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance blood plasma​​​​​​​ project gets funding boost

The Henry Surtees Foundation supported Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA) in its Blood on Board project in 2017 with more than £16,000 and an audit of on scene transfusions since then showed the need for plasma, which is now being carried on the helicopter and Critical Care Cars.

LNAA Doctor, Tom Eckersley, who leads the project said: “Plasma makes up approximately half of our blood, the other half being mostly red blood cells.

"Importantly plasma contains the components of blood that help it to clot.

LNAA flight doctors and paramedics are now delivering life-saving blood plasma on scene

"We cover 3,500sq miles so a bleeding patient can be a long way from a major hospital capable of dealing with their injuries. With that in mind, we wanted to be able to deliver both these components of blood at the scene to save more lives.”

The doctors and paramedics on board the helicopter or Critical Care Cars carry out hospital level care beyond the walls of the hospital including blood transfusions, putting patients to sleep and even carrying out heart surgery.

Lincoln County Hospital supplies LNAA with the plasma and the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service, who already volunteer to ensure LNAA has blood on board its helicopter and Critical Care Cars, safely handed over the boxes of plasma at the charity’s new HQ off the A15, Sleaford Road.

Any unused plasma will be returned to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre as the nearest Major Trauma Centre, by the Notts Blood Bikes.

The Henry Surtees Foundation £24,000 fund will pay for plasma for the next three years.

The Foundation’s Leonora Martell-Surtees said: “We are delighted to support LNAA with their Fresh Frozen Plasma initiative, which will help them to increase the capacity of their operation over the next three years.

“The incredible work that these teams do is remarkable, and it is only through donations that they are able to expand these services and ultimately save more lives.