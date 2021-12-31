Lincolnshire aviation attraction to receive £315,000 in Covid-19 relief money

The Chadwick Centre at the International Bomber Command Centre.

The International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), in Lincoln, has been allocated the sum in the third round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The £2 billion support package was set up to tackle the crisis facing cultural organisations and heritage sites amid Covid-19.

The IBCC is among almost 140 heritage organisations to benefit from the latest round of funding.

Inside the centre.

The money will be used to protect jobs, help support the work the project does to preserve and protect the heritage of Bomber Command, and fund the delivery of its learning and outreach programmes over the coming months.

It will also support the work of the 540 strong volunteer force.

Nicky van der Drift, IBCC chief executive, said: “This funding forms an essential part of protecting the heritage of Bomber Command for the future, supporting the centre following the devastating impact of covid on the finances.

“It also enables us to move forward, developing elements across heritage, education, outreach and accessibility to ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of the project.

“We are enormously grateful to the Government for their support in protecting the memories of those who served their country to protect our freedoms.”

The Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage is administered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, in partnership with Historic England on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.