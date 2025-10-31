Lincolnshire 'better prepared' after £44m flooding investment

Floods minister Emma Hardy and Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer visit the Pyewipe pumping station, which has received upgrades from a government grant

Lincolnshire is better prepared for flooding this winter after major investment, the flooding minister says.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Emma Hardy visited Lincoln to see the upgraded pumping station which will help protect more than 100 properties.

Lincolnshire Internal Drainage Boards – the bodies responsible for managing water levels – have been spending £44m from the government to improve and replace their equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pyewipe Pumping Station, just outside Lincoln, has bought 15 mobile pumps which can be deployed to emergencies, and upgraded ageing technology.

It will offer better protection for 142 homes, 600 acres of farmland and 16 businesses, including the University of Lincoln.

The flooding minister told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We know with the changing climate that flooding is becoming more likely. Some modelling shows a quarter of homes will be at risk by mid-century.

“This investment means we are better prepared for flooding this year than we were last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we came in, our flood prevention assets were in the worst condition on record. We immediately moved £108m into restoring them. As well as building, we need to repair the ones we’ve got.

“It’s great to see money being spent right here. If one of these pieces of equipment were to fail during a flood, it would have a devastating impact on the area.

“Having equipment which can clear water quickly means so much for the community.”

Hundreds of Lincolnshire properties were flooded during Storms Babet and Henk, with further damage caused in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has warned that Lincolnshire’s East Coast and Fens face an existential risk from rising sea levels, which could take billions of pounds to solve.

When asked about this, Ms Hardy said: “The government has put record amounts into flood defences and coastal erosion.

“The Environment Agency are working towards the right solution in the right place to see how we can better protect people.”

Lincoln’s Labour MP Hamish Falconer said upgrades would help make the city’s major housing projects like Chartermolme possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This infrastructure is so important to Lincoln. We’re a growing city and there’s much-needed housing going up – it’s also vital we make investment in the flooding risks,” he said.

The £44m for Lincolnshire IDBs has green-lit 90 projects, which are in various stages of delivery.