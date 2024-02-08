Lincolnshire cleaning business takes time out to spruce up road sign after being driven 'wild' by condition of it
DA Cleaning Services, of Swineshead, near Boston, recently carried out the community-spirited work at Langrick Bridge.
Posting on its Facebook page, the business said: “For months we drive past this road sign at Langrick Bridge, and each time our 'Cleaning Senses' go WILD!
“Well today, enough was enough and on the way to one of our regular cleans around the corner we pulled the van over and gave it some DA Cleaning elbow grease ... and it's now sparkling
“Not only does it look so much better, but it's now safer for the drivers too! Especially at night!”
Lincolnshire County Council praised the community spirit shown by the business, but sounded a note of caution over such endeavours.
A spokesman said: “It's great to see local people helping out, but we wouldn't recommend taking this sort of action in case of injury or public liability issues.”
In response to a comment made on the business’ Facebook post, they said the council has never fined anyone for cleaning a road sign.
“What we would strongly suggest is that, should any similar sort of issue arise in the future, that it is reported to us on FixMyStreet,” they continued. “Once we are aware of the issue we can schedule a crew to deal with the issue if it's outside the planned maintenance that's already booked.”
