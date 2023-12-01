Lincolnshire Co-op has now opened its new food store in Gainsborough.

The £2m convenience store, on Corringham Road, has created 15 new jobs and offers 19 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.

The shop, which is open from 7am to 10pm seven days a week, has a wide range of groceries.

Lincolnshire Co-op is an independent co-operative society operating in Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties.

The society already operates within Gainsborough, with food stores in Morton and on Heapham Road, a travel branch, pharmacy and post office on Market Street, a pharmacy on Vanessa Drive and a funeral home on North Street.

Customers will be encouraged to become members of Lincolnshire Co-op, enabling them to collect dividend on their purchase.

The branch is already raising money through the co-operative’s Community Champions scheme, with funds going to Gainsborough Town Tennis Club, which is located behind the new store and there’s also a food bank collection point situated in store, with all donations going to Gainsborough Salvation Army.

Kyle Moore, manager at Corringham Road Food Store, said: “We’ve been really excited for opening day.

“It’s been great to have so many customers stop by to see what we have to offer.