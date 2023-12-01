Lincolnshire Co-op opens its new store in Gainsborough
The £2m convenience store, on Corringham Road, has created 15 new jobs and offers 19 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.
The shop, which is open from 7am to 10pm seven days a week, has a wide range of groceries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lincolnshire Co-op is an independent co-operative society operating in Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties.
The society already operates within Gainsborough, with food stores in Morton and on Heapham Road, a travel branch, pharmacy and post office on Market Street, a pharmacy on Vanessa Drive and a funeral home on North Street.
Customers will be encouraged to become members of Lincolnshire Co-op, enabling them to collect dividend on their purchase.
The branch is already raising money through the co-operative’s Community Champions scheme, with funds going to Gainsborough Town Tennis Club, which is located behind the new store and there’s also a food bank collection point situated in store, with all donations going to Gainsborough Salvation Army.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kyle Moore, manager at Corringham Road Food Store, said: “We’ve been really excited for opening day.
“It’s been great to have so many customers stop by to see what we have to offer.
“The feedback we’ve received so far has been fantastic, and we’re really looking forward to building strong relationships with even more of the local community in Gainsborough.”