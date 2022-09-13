Lincolnshire Co-op to close branches for The Queen's funeral

Lincolnshire Co-op's Horncastle travel branch.

The retailer operates more than 220 outlets in Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties, including food stores, travel branches, pharmacies and funeral homes.

Following the approval of a bank holiday by His Majesty King Charles III, the outlets will remain closed for the full day as a mark of respect and to observe this historic event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Co-op’s chief executive, Ursula Lidbetter, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will be closing our outlets on the day of the funeral to honour her lifetime of dedication and service to our nation.”

Funeral services that have already been arranged for Monday will go ahead at the discretion and wishes of the families.