Lincolnshire Coastwatch volunteers recognised by Princess Royal

The charity’s royal Patron visited the NCI station in Mablethorpe and formally opened a new seafront unit in Cleethorpes when she visited the county last week.

In 2018, Princess Anne visited the NCI Station in Skegness as her first official visit in her capacity as Patron of The National Coastwatch Institution.

Watchkeepers receiving awards who have all worked for the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) for between five and 10 years included Peter Smith, a water safety officer at Skegness. He told the BBC his brush with royalty as a "privilege" and said: "It's possibly the highlight of my life - the most important person, apart from my wife, that I've met."

Peter Smith, Jerzy Kwinta and Colin Wingfield were presented with awards at Cleethorpes Golf Club

Mr Smith added: "It's nice to meet someone who really supports us."

Jerzy Kwinta, a senior watchkeeper, who was awarded for his decade of service, said: "I feel recognised and very proud. Volunteering for NCI is a matter of contributing to your local community and also to the sea community."

Colin Wingfield, the deputy station manager at NCI Skegness, said: "I received a five year service award and it was really nice to meet the princess."

NCI Mablethorpe opened in 2009 on the North Beach and will move to a permanent, two storey purpose-built facility in 2026.

In addition to Cleethorpes, NCI operates two other East Coast stations at Skegness and Chapel Point and along the Norfolk Coast as well as stations further north at Filey and Hornsea.

The Princess Royal was received at both stations by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Mr Toby Dennis. He presented NCI Chair, Stephen Hand who introduced Station Managers, Rob Druce at NCI Cleethorpes and Paul Panter at Mablethorpe.

Her Royal Highness visited the watch room at both stations for a briefing about the watchkeepers’ work. After visiting the stations, The Princess Royal attended receptions at the Cleethorpes Golf Club and the Bacchus Hotel at Sutton on Sea.

At the receptions, Her Royal Highness met NCI volunteers including highly trained watchkeepers plus individuals from partner organisations including HM Coastguard, RNLI and Lincolnshire Police as well as members representing the local community. Also present were NCI Trustees, Ian Whalley MBE and Linda Lawrence, local supporters and North East Lincolnshire District Council and East Lindsey District Council.

The Princess Royal unveiled plaques to mark her visit to the stations

At each reception, Stephen Hand, NCI Chair, formally welcomed Her Royal Highness to NCI Cleethorpes and NCI Mablethorpe and thanked her for her visit.

He said: “Your Royal Highness, as NCI Chair it is an honour to welcome you to our stations in Lincolnshire, and we are especially honoured to welcome you twice in one day.

"Your visits are always a huge boost for everyone involved and they really help to raise the profile of the work of our dedicated volunteers on this very busy stretch of coastline where our stations are an integral part of the local community.

"We are all extremely grateful for the time and commitment that you give to NCI.”

