Lincolnshire completes roll-out of free Community RePaint Stores

Lincolnshire residents now have access to free, reusable paint at every one of the county’s 11 Household Waste Recycling Centres – including Gainsborough.

The scheme has quickly expanded across all centres, ensuring every part of Lincolnshire can benefit.

It collects leftover paint that would otherwise go to waste and makes it available to local people completely free of charge.

Whether you’re refreshing a room, upcycling furniture, or starting a creative project, each store offers a wide variety of paints in different colours and finishes. Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We’re really proud to have brought Community RePaint to every corner of the county.

“These stores give residents a chance to pick up paint for free, save money, and support our work to reduce waste. It’s a win-win for households and the environment alike.”

There are stores at recycling centres in Gainsborough, Louth, Grantham, Lincoln, Tattershall, Sleaford, Market Rasen, Boston, Bourne, Skegness and Spalding.

Residents wishing to use the Community RePaint scheme – either to drop off usable paint or to collect some – simply need to speak to a member of staff on site.

Paint availability depends on what is donated, but most household types are accepted.

For more information on the Community RePaint scheme in Lincolnshire and other ways the county supports waste reduction, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/reducing-waste. Community RePaint is a UK-wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with more than 80 schemes operating nationally.