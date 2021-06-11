Lincolnshire coronavirus: Vaccination centres to hit 500,000 milestone

Covid-19 injection. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Data released yesterday (Thursday) shows altogether 861,263 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and June 6 — a further 42,980 in the last week, and 15% down on the 50,695 jabs given the week before.

It shows that some 492,037 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose – an increase of 6,738.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire CCG has confirmed that on Friday “the Lincolnshire COVID vaccination programme will give its 500,000th first dose COVID vaccination”.

They said this was “a significant milestone for the vaccination programme in the county” and celebrations are planned to take place.

On Tuesday, vaccinations were opened to 25-29 year olds to receive their vaccines – with hopes soon to progress to even younger groups.

If enough young people have taken up the opportunity, this could mean the half-a-million mark has already been surpassed.

A total of 369,226 have been given their second dose by this week.

Of those over the current eligible age of 30, a total of 463,961 have received their first vaccination and another 351,686 have had their second.

Some 28,076 people aged under 30 have received their first dose, with a further 17,540 receiving a second jab so far.

This includes 16 to 40-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 78% of residents have now received their first jab and 58% their second.

In North Lincolnshire a total of 188,930 (80,773 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 161,298 (66,007 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.