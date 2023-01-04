Lincolnshire County Council warns of council tax rise due to rising costs

Lincolnshire County Council has warned of council tax rises as it struggles to balance the books due to rising costs while maintaining services.

Lincolnshire Council Council plans council tax rise.

Initial budget proposals for 2023/24 were agreed last week by the council’s executive.

As well as the money set aside for roads, plans include:

Advertisement

£275m for adult care and community wellbeing £84m for children’s social care £47m for highways £22m for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

The proposals include three options for a rise in council tax of between 3% to 5%. Despite this, and additional government funding, the council will still need to use between £3.4m to £10.3m from its reserves to balance the budget, based on current projections.

Advertisement

Coun Martin Hill OBE, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Like households across the country, the council is facing steeply rising costs because of inflation, especially for road repairs. We also continue to see increasing demand for services, particularly adult care and children’s services.

“Thanks to our careful financial management over recent years, we are better placed than some to meet this challenge. However, we will again have to make difficult decisions in order to both balance the books and protect frontline services.

Advertisement

“We continue to find smarter ways of working, which we estimate will save more than £23m over the next few years. In addition, the government has recognised the pressures faced by local councils, and is providing some extra funding, including around £19m for social care.

“However, despite this additional money, we will need to draw on our reserves again. We have also taken the difficult decision to propose an increase in council tax. We realise that household budgets are already under pressure, but this is a vital step for ensuring the council’s long-term financial stability.”

Advertisement

“We’ll continue to push government for long-term solutions to the major issues facing local councils. It’s vital that we start to see progress on fairer funding, the resetting of business rates and plans for making adult care more sustainable."

Final proposals will be agreed by the council’s executive at their meeting on Tuesday, February 7, before the 2023/24 budget is set by the full council on Friday, February 17.

Advertisement