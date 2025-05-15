Lincolnshire County Council's new Reform leader dismisses idea of climate emergency

The leader of Reform UK on Lincolnshire County Council has dismissed the idea of a climate emergency, suggesting the path to net zero would be better taken over 100 years.

Coun Sean Matthews has strongly criticised the government’s target of achieving net zero by 2050 and Labour’s aim to reduce emissions by 81 per cent by 2035.

The party, led nationally by Nigel Farage, recently won a majority on the county council, securing 44 out of 70 seats.

Coun Matthews has since been elected leader of the Reform group, with former South Holland Independents councillor Rob Gibson as his deputy, after Gibson defected to Reform in March.

Coun Sean Matthews, leader of Reform UK at Lincolnshire County Council

The two are expected to be voted in as leader and deputy leader of the council at the full council meeting on Friday, May 23.

In 2019, several councils across Lincolnshire declared a climate emergency, reflecting the need to accelerate carbon emission reductions. However, the soon-to-be leader of Lincolnshire County Council believes this is “absolutely not” the case.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “My view is, I would love for us all to live in a much cleaner environment, and that is my ultimate goal. I want us to live with cleaner air — the plastic in the seas is dreadful.

“But the influence of man on the climate is so minimal, and the rush to net zero is costing us so much money — it will make absolutely no difference.”

In 2021, Lincolnshire County Council — then under Conservative control — decided against declaring a climate emergency but committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

He said: “My view is, let’s head to a better world and a better environment, but let’s do it over 100 years. Let’s not have it done by 2035. Even Lincolnshire County Council aiming for 2050 — I still think that is too soon.

“To sum up how ridiculous Ed Miliband is, he’s talking about covering Lincolnshire with thousands of acres of solar panels, while at the same time discussing blocking out the sun. How absolutely ridiculous is that?”

He was referring to recent news surrounding Aria — a government agency backed by £56.8 million which is running a programme exploring climate cooling, including measures such as constructing space-based reflectors to shade the Earth from a portion of incoming sunlight.

Mr Miliband has since hit back, accusing Reform MPs of pushing “conspiracy theories gone mad” in suggesting he wants to block out the sun.

Coun Matthews was also asked about historic tweets, including one in which he described transgender people as “mentally ill”.

He responded: “At the time, if you wanted to have a sex change, you had to be diagnosed with body dysmorphia — which is a mental illness. So I don’t know the confusion there, and I don’t know if that’s changed. You have to bear that in mind.

“More broadly, on Twitter and X posts, this is Reform UK — we are human beings, we are normal people, we are not career politicians. We’re not people who have been led on a path to do a job. We’ve made mistakes in the past, we’ve said stupid things, I’ve apologised for the tweets in the past. That is what you get with Reform UK — true, straightforward, straight-talking people.

“Judge me on what’s going to come, not some tweet from three or four years ago.”

In the run-up to the recent election, one of Coun Matthews’ commitments was to pull out of the Nuclear Waste Services Community Partnership in the hope of ending talks of a Geological Disposal Facility being sited in the county. He has since confirmed he has got the “ball rolling” on the process of trying to stop Lincolnshire having a nuclear waste dump.

He explained: “It’s not quite as easy as just saying we’ll stop it, because it has to go through a couple of committees. But that process has started. I can’t even prejudice the outcome of the committee meetings, so I can’t tell you it’s going to happen.”

Former council leader Martin Hill (Conservative) previously said the authority would pull out of talks to bury nuclear waste in the area unless it received “significant” further information about the plan.