Lincolnshire Day is celebrated with renaming of coastal country park in memory of late Queen

The Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park has officially been renamed as a mark of respect for her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11.

This stretch of coastline will be known as the The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park

From Lincolnshire Day, October 1, the stretch of stunning coast from Chapel St Learnards to Sandilands will be known as The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park.

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby E.D. Dennis Esq, has welcomed the renaming in honour of Her late Majesty. He said: “A year on from her death, Lincolnshire stills holds great affection and gratitude for Queen Elizabeth II for her lifetime of service to her country and the commonwealth.

“We have worked with the cabinet office to officially rename the Coastal Country Park, and its unspoilt natural beauty provides a perfect place for visitors to take a moment and reflect on their own memories of the late Sovereign.”

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park incorporates eight nature reserves and miles of sandy beaches. It is also a haven for coastal birds including avocet, redshank, lapwing, sedge warblers and marsh harrier.

Coun Martin Hill OBE, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lincolnshire Day provides an opportunity for us to celebrate the culture and heritage of our county. What better moment to look back and show our admiration for a monarch who dedicated her life to her country by renaming our largest Country Park in her memory.

“The late Queen visited Lincolnshire many times, including regular visits to RAF Cranwell where her grandson, Prince William, trained to be an RAF pilot. And, because of her love of horses, she also attended Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford.”

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, and division member for Ingoldmells Rural covering part of the country park’s area, said:

“The natural beauty of the Coastal Country Park provides the perfect place for quiet reflection on the life of the late, great Queen Elizabeth II.

“Further north along the Lincolnshire Coast, we’ve recently welcomed the creation of the Lincolnshire Coronation Coast National Nature Reserve, which marks the first in the King’s Series of national nature reserves, making Lincolnshire’s east coast a truly royal coastline.”