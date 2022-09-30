Lincolnshire Day leads to Libraries Week in Rasen

Rotarians will be serving up Lincolnshire sausages

Rotary chefs will be on hand once again under the auction canopy serving Lincolnshire sausage in a bread bun – available as a late breakfast, brunch or lunch, for just £2 a time.

Rotarians who don’t qualify to be chefs will be collecting old and no longer used sewing machines, knitting machines, computers, printers, gardening and engineering tools, and other implements that are in good condition or that could be restored.

They are also collecting material and any haberdashery items.

Rotarian Tony Maund said: “Market Rasen Rotary is working in partnership with TWAM (Tools with a Mission), to send tools etc to developing countries.

“A trailer will be in the market place to collect your donations, but we can also collect, which can be arranged by calling 07377 542 220.”

The collection fits in well with the theme of the environmental event taking place on the day too, when there will be a number of stalls, biased toward recycling, reusing items and the environment.

Market Rasen Library is also doing their bit for the environment with their support of The Great Big Green Week, which sees them collecting unwanted spectacles, toothbrushes, contact lens cases and old batteries between October 1 and 9, as well as displaying a range of self-help books and information.

This also forms part of National Libraries Week, when the Mill Road venue will be hosting a range of talks and events, as well as a book sale, from October 1 to 9.

From 10am to 11am on Saturday, October 1, Caroline Foster will host a Q&A on accessing information to research family history.

The theme of this year’s Libraries week is ‘Lifelong Learning’, so CLIP will be at the library on Tuesday, October 4, showing courses and classes in the area.

West Wolds Writers will be celebrating Lincolnshire with stories of days gone by from 2pm to 3pm on Wednesday, October 5.