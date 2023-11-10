The centre is offering owners help to ‘prepare for the ban’.

XL bully owners can take part in a free workshop on Sunday.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue, in Algarkirk, near Boston, is hosting two free workshops this Sunday, November 12, to help owners prepare for the ban on XL Bullies – which comes into force on December 31.

The government added the breed to the list of dogs banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 following what it calls “a concerning rise in attacks and fatalities caused by XL Bully dogs”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the centre explains: “This workshop is a free session for owners of XL Bully dogs, or owners who are concerned their dog could be identified as ‘type’ under the published guidance.

“There will be two sessions at each of our four operating locations, between 11-12.30pm and 1-2.30pm.

"Owners can get professional advice from our on-site trainer on not only preparing for the ban and interpreting the guidance, but how your dog can absolutely lead a happy and fulfilled life within the restrictions.

“This session is for owners only – please do not bring your dog to these sessions, this enables us to open these sessions to as many people as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Should you wish to seek further support with your dog, you will be able to discuss this with the team on the day, or give us a call or email. We are here to help.

“Please do register for the session by booking a ticket, so we can have an idea of attendance.

“Everyone who books onto this session will also receive materials to support your preparation for the ban via email.”