Lincolnshire drummer to take on 12-hour 'drumathon' challenge in aid of cancer charity

As musical performances go – bashing out beats on a drum set is one of the most physically demanding.

But for one Friskney man, the challenge of playing them for 12-hours straight will be worth the effort – as it’s to raise money for cause close to his heart.

Ben Smith, 35, will take on the ‘Drumathon’ on Saturday, February 3, at ‘Into Music’ in Thornton, near Horncastle, in the hopes of raising money for Blood Cancer UK.

He chose the charity as his father, Paul Smith, of Wainfleet, sadly passed away last year aged 61, after being affected by the illness.

“He had lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, and passed after contracting COVID and battling that too,” Ben explained. “This is why I’m doing this, to raise awareness of an illness I knew nothing about, and raise money for the research and for less evasive treatments for forms of blood cancer.

"I started playing the drums when I was 15 and Dad was always so fond of my drumming and supportive, so this felt like the apt and right thing to do. He bought me my first drum kit, driving me to the nearest city over an hour away to get it. And over the years he came to gigs and ferried me to places when I was younger and couldn’t drive.”

Ben, a member in the grunge rock band Scarlet Joy, said he only recently got back into playing drums after taking a five-year break due to finding a blood clot in his arm – believed to have been caused by drumming. He has since recovered.

The dad-of-two said he wasn’t doing anything to physically prepare for the 12-hour challenge, casually adding “It’ll be fine.” He has planned a schedule for the day though, which includes the opportunity for local musicians to jam with him.

“Natal, the manufacturer of my drums, are providing a second drum kit so people can come and play aIong with me,” he said. “Also there will be a section for musicians to come and jam with me. The final two hours my band will be joining me to play a few songs.”