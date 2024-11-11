Lincolnshire’s Fairburn’s Eggs has received triple recognition from the food industry for its Fairburn’s Famous British Blue® eggs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a distinctive blue shell and a larger, rich and buttery yolk, the eggs have scooped a coveted Great Taste Awards star from the Guild of Fine Foods. Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

They have also just landed two plaudits in the Great British Food Awards, scooping gold in the home baking category and bronze in the British Speciality category. These awards celebrate the country’s finest artisanal produce, as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burgh le Marsh-based company launched Fairburn’s Famous late last year, its first national speciality brand, with the British Blue® egg four-pack the first product in the range. Available in over 200 Asda stores nationwide and priced at £1.50, these unique eggs are laid by flower-fed, rare breed hens, bred exclusively by Fairburn’s in Lincolnshire.

Fairburn’s Eggs Sales Director Lynette Ashmore with the triple award-winning eggs.

Targeted as a weekend breakfast treat, the pack size and price point aim to make premium eggs more accessible and their eye-catching floral box gives a nod to their rare breed status and flower-rich feed.

Daniel Fairburn, CEO of Fairburn’s Eggs, said: “We’re chuffed to bits to have won these awards for our British Blue® eggs, as they are official seals of approval from the best foodies in the business.”

Lincolnshire’s Fairburn’s Eggs has received triple recognition from the food industry for its Fairburn’s Famous British Blue® eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a distinctive blue shell and a larger, rich and buttery yolk, the eggs have scooped a coveted Great Taste Awards star from the Guild of Fine Foods. Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

They have also just landed two plaudits in the Great British Food Awards, scooping gold in the home baking category and bronze in the British Speciality category. These awards celebrate the country’s finest artisanal produce, as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes.

The Burgh le Marsh-based company launched Fairburn’s Famous late last year, its first national speciality brand, with the British Blue® egg four-pack the first product in the range. Available in over 200 Asda stores nationwide and priced at £1.50, these unique eggs are laid by flower-fed, rare breed hens, bred exclusively by Fairburn’s in Lincolnshire.

Targeted as a weekend breakfast treat, the pack size and price point aim to make premium eggs more accessible and their eye-catching floral box gives a nod to their rare breed status and flower-rich feed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Fairburn, CEO of Fairburn’s Eggs, said: “We’re chuffed to bits to have won these awards for our British Blue® eggs, as they are official seals of approval from the best foodies in the business.”