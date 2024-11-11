Lincolnshire egg firm’s famous British Blue  cracks triple food industry recognition

By Chrissie Redford
Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:38 BST

Lincolnshire’s Fairburn’s Eggs has received triple recognition from the food industry for its Fairburn’s Famous British Blue® eggs.

With a distinctive blue shell and a larger, rich and buttery yolk, the eggs have scooped a coveted Great Taste Awards star from the Guild of Fine Foods. Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

They have also just landed two plaudits in the Great British Food Awards, scooping gold in the home baking category and bronze in the British Speciality category. These awards celebrate the country’s finest artisanal produce, as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes.

The Burgh le Marsh-based company launched Fairburn’s Famous late last year, its first national speciality brand, with the British Blue® egg four-pack the first product in the range. Available in over 200 Asda stores nationwide and priced at £1.50, these unique eggs are laid by flower-fed, rare breed hens, bred exclusively by Fairburn’s in Lincolnshire.

Targeted as a weekend breakfast treat, the pack size and price point aim to make premium eggs more accessible and their eye-catching floral box gives a nod to their rare breed status and flower-rich feed.

Daniel Fairburn, CEO of Fairburn’s Eggs, said: “We’re chuffed to bits to have won these awards for our British Blue® eggs, as they are official seals of approval from the best foodies in the business.”

