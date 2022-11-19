A Lincolnshire businesswoman says she is proud to be flying the flag for the county after winning an award in the prestigious European Free From Skincare awards 2022.

MamaBare's Hayley with husband, Simon, and daughter Evie

Mum Hayley Groves founded MamaBare in the height of the pandemic to tackle her own skin issues after pregnancy and loving what she created set out to create products for other women with demanding lifestyles.

Online sales across the UK quickly grew – along with a reputation for ‘uplifting fragrances’ – and now the family business is celebrating MamaBalm receiving a bronze award in the ‘Family Skincare’ category of the awards..

Hayley said: “I have always suffered with dry skin and contact dermatitis. In 2014, following my pregnancy, both the hormonal and more demanding lifestyle affected my mindset and, as a result, my skin.

"As a new Mum I also became very conscious of what I was using on my body. I no longer wanted to use the steroids prescribed by the doctor and I struggled to find time for the suggested routine of many skincare brands.

"Talking to others with equally demanding lifestyles, parents or not, I realised I was not alone and wanted to create my own range.”

Her MamaBare journey began when she qualified in formulating skincare and she spent five years perfecting each product and fragrance in the range to create ‘a hug in a bottle’.

A true Lincolnshire family business – with husband Simon and daughter Evie helping - all of the products are made in Orby before being sent off for approval and being registered on the UK Cosmetics Portal ready for sale.

Since the end of the pandemic, Hayley has visited farmers’ markets around the county to spread the word about the products.

Hayley explained: “Speaking to customers means so much to us as we understand it can feel a huge leap of faith to try a new skincare routine, especially if you have problematic skin.”