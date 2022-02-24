Lincolnshire firefighters celebrate record-breaking fundraising figure for charity Santa sleigh

Lincolnshire firefighters have raised a record-breaking amount for charity with their Santa's sleigh tours of the county's towns and villages. Photo: LCC EMN-220224-121055001

This is more than any of the service’s Christmas fundraising efforts have ever raised.

During November and December, fire crews from across the county held their popular ‘Santa sleigh’ tours around towns and villages, as well as some drive through and walk through events at fire stations.

The grand total that has been sent to the charity is an incredible £30,908.53.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for fire and rescue at the county council, said: “What an amazing achievement for our fire crews who take the time to run events, and ensure they are in line with all the safety guidance, to raise money for a great cause. But also, thank you to everyone in the county who came to support their efforts and have been so generous.”

Station Manager, Lee Marsh, said: “The Fire Fighters Charity does incredible work to support current and ex-firefighters and their families. They support so many people in what can be a very challenging role. This is a great achievement for Lincolnshire in raising more money than ever over Christmas. To put it into context against other fire services, Kent raised £19,000 and Scotland raised £15,000.”