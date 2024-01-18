Lincolnshire firefighting footballers ​​​​​​​take on RAF Red Arrows​​​​​​​

Two teams of Lincolnshire heroes will be coming together for a charity football match this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team of firefighters from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service will be taking on the RAF’s iconic aerobatic display team, The Red Arrows, at Sleaford Town FC’s ground, Eslaforde Park.

Kelvyn Brookes, a firefighter from Fulbeck is based at Gainsborough fire station and plays in the team. He has been involved in organising a number of charity matches including this one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service team is made up of crew members from all over the county who are keen to join in sports and welfare sessions for their mental health and as a break from the stress of their daily work.

All are welcome to go along and enjoy the match between the RAF Red Arrows and Lincolnshire Firefighters.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm on January 25.

Kelvin said: “This is the first time we have played the fixture. With the Red Arrows being a big figure in Lincolnshire, it was great to arrange the game.”