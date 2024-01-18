Lincolnshire firefighting footballers take on RAF Red Arrows
A team of firefighters from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service will be taking on the RAF’s iconic aerobatic display team, The Red Arrows, at Sleaford Town FC’s ground, Eslaforde Park.
Kelvyn Brookes, a firefighter from Fulbeck is based at Gainsborough fire station and plays in the team. He has been involved in organising a number of charity matches including this one.
The fire service team is made up of crew members from all over the county who are keen to join in sports and welfare sessions for their mental health and as a break from the stress of their daily work.
The match kicks off at 7.30pm on January 25.
Kelvin said: “This is the first time we have played the fixture. With the Red Arrows being a big figure in Lincolnshire, it was great to arrange the game.”
The bar will be open before and after kick off. It is free entry and parking but donations are welcomed for the Firefighters Charity.