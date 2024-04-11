Lincolnshire Fostering Service honours remarkable foster carers at annual celebration

There are upcoming recruitment events at Sainsbury's and online fostering information events in Lincolnshire.

This special occasion honours the outstanding dedication and commitment of foster carers across Lincolnshire and celebrates their invaluable contributions to the lives of local children.

The ceremony features the presentation of awards to over 50 foster carers, recognising long-standing service and special achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration will take place at The Barn Hotel, Marston where around100 foster carers, Lincolnshire County Council department leaders and staff will be in attendance.

This year's event promises to be particularly poignant as one extraordinary couple, Robert Isdale, 81, and Margaret Isdale, 80, will be honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Isdales’ are a remarkable couple who have dedicated an astounding 44 years to fostering local children. Having provided nurturing care to over a hundred babies and young children, their selfless commitment exemplifies the true spirit of foster caregiving.

"We are honoured to host this annual celebration, recognising the tireless efforts of our foster carers and the profound difference they make in the lives of vulnerable children," said Deborah Crawford, Head of Lincolnshire Fostering Service. "It is a joyous occasion to come together as a community and celebrate these extraordinary individuals who exemplify compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication. Our heartfelt thanks to this remarkable group of people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Fostering Service is dedicated to providing safe, nurturing homes for children in need of foster care. Through recruitment, training, and ongoing support of numerous foster carers throughout the county, the service aims to ensure that every child in Lincolnshire has the opportunity to thrive in a loving and stable home environment.