Lincolnshire gritters ready for another night of sub-zero conditions

Lincolnshire’s gritters are set to be out again in sub-zero conditions having salted 3,100 miles of road in total overnight last night.

Yesterday (Monday), there were two gritter runs with 43 routes covered – one at 3pm and one at 3am. In total, 648,000 tonnes of gritting salt was used at a cost of £50,000.

Much the same is expected today (Tuesday), with a gritter run that started at 3pm followed by another run at 3am. A similar amount of grit is expected to be used today and overnight.

Gritters boss, Darrell Redford said: "Our teams worked hard last night, battling against the freezing road temperatures and icy roads. In fact, we had 43 gritters out and salted 3,100 miles of road in total overnight last night.

"Unfortunately, it's going to be much the same tonight, as the weather isn't meant to get any warmer until the end of the week. The road temperatures are actually meant to be even colder this evening, at a forecasted -5°C, so we’re asking anyone driving to be remain cautious."

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “I want to thank everyone who's worked tirelessly yesterday and through the night to keep the county's main roads gritted. There’s a real science behind the work they do and a lot of effort goes into tackling weather events like this.

“I also want to thank all the teams across all of the emergency services, as well as the volunteers who have done so much to help keep Lincolnshire moving. The past 24 hours have been a real testament to how Lincolnshire people always pull together during an emergency.

“For now, the message stays the same as yesterday – we’re doing all we can everything possible with our expert gritting fleet and will continue to work extremely hard across Lincolnshire as always. However, we urge anyone on the roads to drive safely and cautiously today, especially this evening into the night.”

For a full list of current road closures and flood disruption updates, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/floodupdate.