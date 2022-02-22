Lincolnshire groups benefits

News.

The groups are delivering vital interventions to patients of GP practices owned by PHP Properties.

Lincolnshire Community Foundation is a local independent registered charity helping to distribute small grants.

PHP Properties is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The group’s portfolio comprises 521 primary healthcare facilities, mainly GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

This is a joint initiative working with network partner, Foundation Scotland, who were invited to participate in this pilot project, designed to reduce the pressure on GP practices while addressing local needs.

The fund, established by Primary Health Properties, launched last Autumn to offer support for health and wellbeing initiatives in the communities served by its medical practices.

The round was oversubscribed showing a real need for this type of initiative. The range of projects will support therapeutic arts, counselling services, equine assisted learning, 1-2-1 wellbeing sessions, community gardening activities and community information points.

Social prescribing enables a holistic approach to people’s health and wellbeing and is increasingly being used to complement the work of GPs and their teams. The approach continues to play a vital role in helping communities recover and rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic, with a particular emphasis on services to support mental health and combat loneliness.

As one of the UK’s leading investors in modern primary healthcare facilities, PHP created the Community Impact Fund to support GP practices and their communities with this model of care.

Harry Hyman, CEO of Primary Health Care Properties, commented: “We were delighted with the range and scope of the applications to our new Community Impact Fund. It’s clear that social prescribing is an important area of growth in promoting health and wellbeing and we look forward to hearing how the organisations we have funded are able to develop their services over the coming months.”

Sue Fortune, CEO at Lincolnshire Community Foundation said: “This has been an incredible boost to local grassroots charitable organisations in Lincolnshire from Grimsby down to Bourne and Mablethorpe across to Grantham. As a result, people in desperate need of practical support will receive it much sooner than anticipated. In addition, these funds provided by PHP Properties, will relieve some of the pressures on our local NHS services whilst improving the quality of lives for their patients.”

Don’t Lose Hope, based in Bourne, provides therapeutic and emotional wellbeing activities and support in South Kesteven and received a £5,925 grant.

Nicola at Don’t Lose Hope said: “We are delighted to have been awarded £5,925 from the PHP fund. This money is going to be used to continue the workshops and groups currently run in the Don’t Lose Hope Community Garden and Man Shed. This space has volunteers on hand to sit, chat and listen as well as guiding visitors through projects and helping support them with practical activities.”

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Services, based in Boston, provide advice and support and were granted Amount: £6,587