Lincolnshire has highest level of fluoride in its water, research shows

Public health bosses backed the use of fluoride in Lincolnshire’s water supply after figures show it has the highest level in the country.

A study by water filtration firm Doulton Water Filters has found that the county’s water had an average fluoride level of 0.93 mg/l, the biggest of any area in the country. The chemical is added in small doses to boost dental health.

Northumberland also had high levels of fluoride, with 0.91 mg/l, followed by Warwickshire with 0.82 mg/l.

The research analysed water quality reports from water providers across the country to examine the average levels of naturally occurring chemicals, including calcium, fluoride and lead concentrations.

Andy Fox, assistant director for public health in Lincolnshire, said: “Responsibility for water fluoridation sits with the Secretary of State for Health.

“Evidence demonstrates that fluoride in drinking water, at the level of 1mg/l, reduces tooth decay and is perfectly safe to drink. It is one of the most effective ways to reduce tooth decay amongst children.”

Mr Fox went on to say that the levels of fluoride vary across individual parts of Lincolnshire.

He added: “Levels of fluoridation vary across Lincolnshire. Only around 250,000 people are supplied with fluoridated water at the 1mg/l level. A majority of people, predominantly in the east of the county, do not receive fluoridated water.

“Rates of tooth decay in children are far higher in areas that do not receive fluoridated water. For example, 40 per cent of five-year-olds in Boston have dental decay, compared to just 14 per cent in North Kesteven.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Water fluoridation is a safe and effective public health measure that reduces tooth decay, which is the number one reason children aged five to nine end up in hospital.

“There have been multiple reviews of water fluoridation schemes from around the world. The common finding of these reviews is that water fluoridation, at levels permitted in England, is safe and effective.”

The spokesperson added that current laws allow for up to 1.5mg/l of fluoride and water companies are asked to increase naturally occurring fluoride up to 1mg/l.

Dr Adarsh Thanki, dental surgeon and co-founder of toothpaste company Pärla, said that excessive exposure to fluoride can affect people’s bones and joints.

Dr Thanki added: “Fluoride strengthens enamel and prevents cavities, but excessive exposure can cause fluorosis (white spots or streaks on teeth), discoloration and in rare cases, skeletal fluorosis which affects bones and joints).”

About 20 per cent of people in the UK currently suffer from dental fluorosis, according to the research.