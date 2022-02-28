Ian Anthony Bowman pleaded guilty to the offenses which related to three donkeys and two Shetland ponies that he was responsible for.

The RSPCA investigated in January and February 2021 along with The Donkey Sanctuary and Bransby Horses, after concerns were reported over the welfare of the five equines.

The five ponies and donkeys were cared for by equine welfare charity Bransby Horses.

The equines shared a muddy field

After receiving veterinary care, the three donkeys and two Shetland ponies were slowly introduced to relevant herds at the charity’s centre in Lincoln.

In addition to the aforementioned vet and farrier treatment, the two Shetlands required a special dietary programme in order to lose weight and two of the donkeys who were particularly wary on arrival, are now settled after learning to trust their team of handlers.

All five equines have recovered well following their rescue.

Rachel Jenkinson, welfare manager at Bransby Horses, said: “After they were found to be living in unsuitable conditions, knee-deep in mud and riddled with lice, and without their basic needs being met, we were keen to remove these equines as soon as possible.

"The complex needs of donkeys and ponies are completely different and were not being met in this mixed group environment.

"They are now receiving the individual care they require and are flourishing after months of hard work by our teams.”

Hannah Bryer, head of welfare at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “Sadly, we regularly see donkeys living in poor welfare situations.

"We were initially called to the location by Bransby Horses to help assess the condition of the donkeys.

"It was immediately obvious that changes were needed to improve the situation. We are grateful to Bransby Horses for providing all five equines with a secure future.”