Lincolnshire hospice’s cycling challenge returns after raising £23k in first year

St Barnabas Hospice supporters Jonathan and Poppy Willows.

The fundraiser from St Barnabas Hospice brought in more than £23,000 when it was held for the first time last year.

Launched during lockdown, it allowed people to get some exercise and support the charity while following Government Covid-19 guidelines.

It involves a 100km (62-mile) ride, with participants able to choose how long they take to do it – a day, a week, a month, or simply over the course of the summer.

Louise Cotton, fundraising officer at the charity, said: “We are really excited to be bringing this campaign back after we had such fun with it and raised so much last year.”

“It really is for people of all cycling abilities as you are in control over how long you take to complete the challenge,” she added. “You can ride any kind of bike, whether that’s taking a mountain bike off-road, using an exercise bike indoors or just taking a series of bicycle rides outdoors.”

St Barnabas supporters Jonathan, 49, and Poppy Willows, 11, are among those to have taken part this year. Jonathan’s mum and Poppy’s Gran sadly died at the St Barnabas Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Nettleham Road, 20 years ago.

Jonathan said: “The care Mum received when she was in the hospice was honestly better than a 10* hotel in Dubai! Nothing was too much trouble; from the warm welcome when we were visiting, cups of tea, they even offered a meal to close family.

“As a family, we can’t thank everyone involved enough. We can take comfort in the dignified and peaceful passing provided.”

Poppy and Jonathan set themselves a fundraising target of £100, but at the time of writing had collected more than seven-times that amount.

You can add to the tally at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jonathan-Willows1

On Yer Bike costs £12 to get involved. On signing up, participants will get to choose between a free branded cycling top or t-shirt (adults) or a free branded t-shirt or water bottle (children).