Lincolnshire librarian in line for prestigious award
Readers may recognise the friendly face of Georgina Carr from 'Better' libraries in Lincolnshire. She has just been shortlisted for a distinguished award from ‘Libraries Connected’, a national charity and membership organisation that champions the value of libraries across the UK and celebrates the achievements of library workers who have made an exceptional impact.
Georgina - who is the Partnership Marketing Programme Manager in the region - has been nominated for championing online improvements and bringing in innovative ideas which have enhanced the customers’ experience. These include a bespoke video sharing customers’ library stories, integrated catalogue functions, and room and activity booking facilities within the website.
All nominees will be considered by an expert panel with the winners announced on June 4 at a ceremony in Warwickshire.
Better libraries are run by charitable social enterprise GLL. Supporting local communities is a crucial part of the organisations’ ethos.
Rebecca Gediking, Head of Libraries at GLL, comments, “We are delighted that Georgina has been shortlisted for the Libraries Connected Awards. It is an honour to be nominated and we are delighted that her hard work, contribution and innovation has been recognised in this way.”
Isobel Hunter MBE, chief executive of Libraries Connected, adds, “Huge congratulations to all the library workers that have made the shortlist for the Libraries Connected Awards 2024. We received a record number of nominations this year so it’s a fantastic achievement to have made it this far. I’m struck by the huge variety of projects and activities on the shortlist, demonstrating the incredible breadth and creativity of the library sector. It’s so important that we recognise these achievements, particularly in such challenging times.”