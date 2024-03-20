Lincolnshire librarian in line for prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Readers may recognise the friendly face of Georgina Carr from 'Better' libraries in Lincolnshire. She has just been shortlisted for a distinguished award from ‘Libraries Connected’, a national charity and membership organisation that champions the value of libraries across the UK and celebrates the achievements of library workers who have made an exceptional impact.

Georgina - who is the Partnership Marketing Programme Manager in the region - has been nominated for championing online improvements and bringing in innovative ideas which have enhanced the customers’ experience. These include a bespoke video sharing customers’ library stories, integrated catalogue functions, and room and activity booking facilities within the website.

All nominees will be considered by an expert panel with the winners announced on June 4 at a ceremony in Warwickshire.

Georgina Carr of Lincolnshire Libraries

Better libraries are run by charitable social enterprise GLL. Supporting local communities is a crucial part of the organisations’ ethos.

Rebecca Gediking, Head of Libraries at GLL, comments, “We are delighted that Georgina has been shortlisted for the Libraries Connected Awards. It is an honour to be nominated and we are delighted that her hard work, contribution and innovation has been recognised in this way.”