Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Stephenson, 48, of Donington, now has multiple martial arts records to his name, courtesy of Official Record Breakers.

Official Record Breakers describes itself as ‘an organisation that supports all types of records’, not just world records, but those at lower levels, too. It is run in partnership with Record Holders Republic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John’s latest record – a world record for the ‘machine gun punch’ – involved him performing 300 punches in 30 seconds, all while holding 1kg dumbbells in each hand.

Holding up some of his Official Record Breakers certificates, John Stephenson, of Donington.

“I’m always trying to challenge and push the boundaries of what I can and can’t do physically,” John said.

Other records to John’s name through Official Record Breakers involve performing six martial arts kicking techniques in less than five-and-a-half seconds and a number involving pulling or lifting vehicles.

Of his approach to the ‘machine gun punch’, he said: “You just go for your life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

John, who is currently training to become a peer mentor, has been involved in martial arts since he was 13. However, he only began pursuing records in the past year or so.

John Stephenson, of Donington, with some of his equipment.

He said his inspiration came from his daughters – Storm, aged 18 months, and Skyler, aged eight months.

He said the aim was to leave a ‘legacy’ to inspire them in the future.