Lincolnshire mental health trust shortlisted for national awards

The team, which was established three years ago to design LPFT’s new inpatient wards, has been shortlisted for Clinical Team of the Year, the Service User Engagement Award and Art Installation of the Year.

Last year, two new adult inpatient wards at the Peter Hodgkinson Centre in Lincoln were opened and more recently, the team has been working on supporting the design of a new inpatient unit at Norton Lea in Boston. The project is part of a national programme to improve mental healthcare services and remove outdated dormitory style accommodation.

Alan Pattison, LPFT’s Clinical-Operational Estates Lead, said:

Project team at the Norton Lea site in Boston

“We are absolutely delighted to hear that we have been shortlisted for three awards. It is a real credit to everyone involved to have the project in its entirety recognised nationally in the Clinical Team of the Year category.

“We have also been fortunate enough to showcase specific aspects of the project work, having been shortlisted for Art Installation of the Year for the collaborative work we did with fine art students from the University of Lincoln. Together, we designed and created two pieces of artwork to display within the patients’ integral courtyards in Lincoln.

“I am also extremely proud that we have been shortlisted in the Service User Engagement Award. Members of our Building Together Focus Group have been an integral part of the design process for both the Lincoln and Boston developments.

"The group is made up of people with a wide range of lived experience around mental health and together, we have ensured all plans for the new wards are fit for purpose for the communities they serve.”

The Design in Mental Health Awards are considered nationally as the most prestigious Awards for the design and build community in mental healthcare.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which is being held on Tuesday 4 June at Manchester Central.

You can read more about the new wards at www.lpft.nhs.uk/new-acute-wards.