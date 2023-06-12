Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) won the Best Service User Engagement Award and was shortlisted as one of the top three projects in the UK for the Project of the Year – New Build award at the Design in Mental Health Awards.

The team were given the award in recognition of their outstanding work with service users, staff and experts by experience in planning and building two new mental health wards at the Peter Hodgkinson Centre at Lincoln County Hospital.

Sarah Cox, LPFT's participation coordinator, who runs the Building Together focus group, said: “I am extremely proud of the dedication, passion and commitment the Building Together Focus Group (BTFG) have given as part of this project.

Sarah Cox from LPFT receiving the Best Service User Engagement Award at the Design in Mental Health Awards

“We set up the BTFG in February 2021 to work alongside the Project Team to offer feedback, comments and views on the design and build of our new wards.

“The group have been involved in decisions regarding the furnishings, decoration, signage and technology and have felt included and valued throughout the build project.

“We are absolutely delighted that the achievements of the group have been recognised at the National Design in Mental Health Awards."

Throughout the development of proposals and designs, LPFT has engaged with experts by experience, service users, staff, carers and the wider Lincolnshire community, alongside key stakeholders from the wider health and care system, to ensure all plans are thoroughly informed by and co-created with the communities it will serve.

Mark Platts, LPFT’s director of Finance and Information, said: “I am so proud of the team and everyone involved in the project.

"By working with service users and experts by experience, we’ve created an environment which is relevant, therapeutic and fit for the future.

"It is a real accolade to be highlighted as one of the best mental health projects in the UK.”

If you would like to see the new wards a public open day is being hosted on Friday, June 16.