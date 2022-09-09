Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth yesterday at the age of 96, PCC Marc Jones has described her as someone who “exemplified public service”.
He said: “I want to express my deepest respect and condolences to all members of the Royal Family during this immensely sad and difficult time.
"You are in all our thoughts and prayers.
“As our longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exemplified public service.
"For 70 years she remained a constant source of stability, wisdom and comfort to the country. She was, and remains, an inspiration to us all.
“Over the coming days, policing will play a key role in ensuring that Her Majesty is laid to rest in a way which befits her life of public service.
"Police and Crime Commissioners working with our Chief Constables will ensure that police forces are able to play a full and active part in supporting our communities and keeping them safe during this important time of national mourning.”