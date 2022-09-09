Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

He Majesty The Queen

He said: “I want to express my deepest respect and condolences to all members of the Royal Family during this immensely sad and difficult time.

"You are in all our thoughts and prayers.

“As our longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exemplified public service.

"For 70 years she remained a constant source of stability, wisdom and comfort to the country. She was, and remains, an inspiration to us all.

“Over the coming days, policing will play a key role in ensuring that Her Majesty is laid to rest in a way which befits her life of public service.