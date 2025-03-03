Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner quits X over "excessively negative" environment
Conservative PCC Marc Jones had previously switched to a personal account but has now deleted it, saying the platform was no longer a productive space.
He said: “It had become excessively negative on every subject. It was no longer an enjoyable and productive place to be.”
In October last year, North Wales Police quit the platform, stating it was “no longer consistent” with its values.
Last month, Derbyshire Police announced it would be reducing its presence on X due to the “quality and quantity of interactions” with its posts after conducting a review into its social media presence.
Lincolnshire Police is carrying out a similar review, but no decisions had been made at that time.
A spokesperson said: “We regularly undertake reviews of our use of all social media platforms and ways we engage with the public, and the use of X is being reviewed at the moment. No firm decisions have yet been made.”