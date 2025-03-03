Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner quits X over "excessively negative" environment

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has left the social media platform X, describing it as an “excessively negative” environment.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative PCC Marc Jones had previously switched to a personal account but has now deleted it, saying the platform was no longer a productive space.

He said: “It had become excessively negative on every subject. It was no longer an enjoyable and productive place to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October last year, North Wales Police quit the platform, stating it was “no longer consistent” with its values.

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has left the social media platform X

Last month, Derbyshire Police announced it would be reducing its presence on X due to the “quality and quantity of interactions” with its posts after conducting a review into its social media presence.

Lincolnshire Police is carrying out a similar review, but no decisions had been made at that time.

A spokesperson said: “We regularly undertake reviews of our use of all social media platforms and ways we engage with the public, and the use of X is being reviewed at the moment. No firm decisions have yet been made.”