Lincolnshire Police launch Operation Cauldron ahead of Halloween

Over the next few weeks many people will be decorating their houses with spooky decorations and hosting parties in our communities in celebration of Halloween and Bonfire night.

In a bid to help everyone to celebrate safely, while being mindful of those who may wish to enjoy a quieter few weeks, the force is offering a free "No trick or treaters" poster for people who don’t want knocks on their doors.

Parents and guardians are also urged to explain what that means to children, so that elderly members of the community or vulnerable people are not frightened by unwanted callers.

People unable to download and print posters can collect one from the front desk of their local police station.

Retailers are also being encouraged not to sell eggs and flour to young people, as well as being reminded of the law surrounding the regulation and sale of fireworks.

The posters are being offered as part of as part of Operation Cauldron, Lincolnshire Police’s annual operation run in conjunction with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS), to help prevent problems, provide reassurance, and promote safety around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

As well as the poster, there will be police patrols in local communities and officers are visiting vulnerable residents to help everyone enjoy themselves.