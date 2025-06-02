Lincolnshire Police back campaign to help keep riders safe on the roads

As the weather warms up and daylight hours extend, there is an an increase in bicycles and motorcycles on the roads.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To coincide with this growing proportion of two-wheel traffic, Lincolnshire Police will be supporting the national 2wheel campaign which aims to raise awareness and keep both drivers and riders safe.

The 2wheel campaign, led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and coordinated by National Roads Policing Operations, Intelligence, and Investigations (NRPOII), aims to reduce collisions involving some of our most vulnerable road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, motorcyclists represented a fifth of fatal or serious injury collisions in the UK, despite making up just one per cent of vehicles on the roads1 showing just how at-risk motorcyclists can be.

The national 2wheel campaign runs until June 15

In Lincolnshire, of the 52 people who lost their lives in fatal collisions in 2024, 14 were motorcyclists and three were pedal cyclists – this is a third of fatalities. Nationally, 67 per cent of motorcycle fatalities occurred on rural roads.2

Roads Policing Inspector Jason Baxter said: “Cyclists and motorcyclists are disproportionately at risk across the UK but specifically, here in Lincolnshire, we have a large proportion of rural roads. We know those on two wheels are some of the most vulnerable road users, and this campaign is a chance to remind drivers and riders alike of the importance of taking responsibly and using our roads safely. Enforcement is something we do daily, but this campaign is an opportunity to highlight that activity and reiterate the risks. We are urging all road users to be observant, cautious and courteous.”

Simon Outen-Coe, of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “Lincolnshire has some wonderful roads that motorcyclists come to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we encourage individuals to come and visit, we ask that as a vulnerable road user you ride responsibly, concentrate on your riding and recognise the numerous risks that are present on our rural network.

“Unfortunately we experience a minority who consider the roads to be akin to a racetrack, whilst we also see careful riders who are involved in collisions where they haven’t been seen.

“Please ride in accordance with the rules of the road when riding here and consider your road position, stopping distances and visibility to others.

“When driving always remember to look out for vulnerable road users, such as motorbikes and pedal cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When a collision occurs, regardless of who is to blame, it is of no consolation to anyone when you don’t return home.”

Part of the work involves stopping and engaging with two-wheeled road users to check vehicles are roadworthy and that the riders have the right licence and insurance in place, as well as offering advice on safe riding and protective gear.

Through engagement, education and enforcement, the police aim to enlist all road users on the importance of road safety.

John Hardy, from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Keep yourself safe, if there is an incident you will want to help but please don’t put yourself in danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you ride in a group, give each of you multiple roles such as contacting the police, administering first aid, managing the traffic, getting a defibrillator, so if something does happen you all have roles.

“Plan your route, look out for where defibrillators are kept and have places where you can stop and wait for other riders to catch up.

“Download what 3 words, you may be in a place your unfamiliar with.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue run free Biker Down sessions and you can find more information on social media.