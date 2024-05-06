Lincolnshire Police Dosg Section present over £2,000 to the NFRSA and founder Lady Bathurst.

The calendar was released in November 2023 and raised £2,048.35 for the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA).

A cheque was presented to Lady Bathurst, founder of the NFRSA on Thursday (May 2) at the Lincolnshire Showground, where the dogs often train.

A total of 300 calendars were sold in two months. They were loved by dog fans, with some being shipped as far as Greece, Seattle, and Illinois, according to the police force.

The NFRSA supports retired dogs and horses from emergency services across the country by helping their owners and handlers with ongoing medical and veterinary needs.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins from the Central Operations team said: “We are pleased to be able to present the NFRSA a donation through our charity dog calendar sales. We are grateful to each and every one who purchased a calendar and donated to such a great cause.

“Police dogs work so diligently throughout their careers to help protect the communities that they serve, and it’s only right for them to be looked after once their service comes to an end.”

Lady Bathurst, founder of the NFRSA said: “I cannot tell you how much this wonderful donation means, because it is from the very people we love and support. I look upon the NFRSA not so much as a charity, but as a community, and we’re all part of an amazing family.

“Even though I’m not a police officer or a dog handler, we all really do believe in what they do and how much work and dedication they put into their jobs and of course their fantastic canine partners. They all do so much collectively to keep us safe, and the communities we live in.

“My passion is also looking after these heroic animals when they have retired. For Lincolnshire Police to get so involved in what we do, is a huge boost to me personally, because it means they believe in the NFRSA, & trust us to look after their animals once their working lives have come to an end.

“It’s an amazing gift and we at the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals are very, very grateful to Lincolnshire Police, and to everyone who bought a calendar.”