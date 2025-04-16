Lincolnshire Police job cuts postponed after last-minute government cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuts at Lincolnshire Police have been delayed for a few months after the government agreed to provide millions of pounds in extra funding.

The force had warned that it may need to cut 400 jobs over the next three years amidst a £14m black hole in this year’s budget.

The government will provide £5.7m in special grants and upfront payments after months of negotiations, although Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner says a long-term solution is still needed.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson will now halt any plans for large-scale redundancies until the autumn.

Lincolnshire Police Headquarters in Nettleham

Talks on the force’s financial future will continue after the government’s spending review has provided a clearer picture of what it can expect over the next few years.

The government claims it has increased funding to police forces since coming into office.

PCC Marc Jones (Con) said: “This is very welcome news for communities across Lincolnshire and I am delighted that the minister and her officials have listened to our concerns and reacted positively.

“This funding package is certainly going to stave off the worst of the cuts facing Lincolnshire Police in the short term and give the Chief Constable and I more time to address the long-term funding issues.

“I am not complacent though. This package is exceptionally positive but there is still much work to be done to ensure Lincolnshire Police is providing the most effective service possible for the funding we do have available.

“There is much to be done to solve the funding issues for the long term and I would not want the public misled into thinking this matter is resolved or that the latest government announcement on ‘additional’ neighbourhood policing will change anything for us – it won’t.”

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said: “I am pleased that the Policing Minister [Diane Johnson] has acknowledged our challenging and unique position and has agreed an initial financial support package, following positive engagement with the Home Office.

“It remains our ambition to secure a long-term, sustainable agreement that addresses our chronic underfunding.

“There is more work to do, but I am reassured that the Home Office has given assurances they will continue to work with us to collectively seek a solution.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper previously said when the latest round of police funding was announced: “We recognise the financial and operational challenges that police forces across the country have faced in recent years, and that is why we are providing a significant and much-needed increase in funding to help forces protect the public and keep our streets safe.

“We will also work closely with forces at a national and regional level to maximise efficiency and innovation, so that every penny they receive goes as far as possible and provides real value for the public.”

Lincolnshire Police receives the lowest funding per head of any force in the country.

It is currently taking the government to court over claims that the funding formula it uses is unlawful, and leaves behind large rural counties like Lincolnshire.

The case is scheduled for a full hearing in July, although Mr Jones has expressed hope it will come to an agreement with the government before then.